Lakes not being converted into parks, says BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Responding to doubts and objections from citizens and activists, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday said lakes are not being converted into parks and playgrounds.

Citing multiple tenders being called by BBMP, citizens and activists have sent their objections to the BBMP, stating that the natural habitats of lakes should not be destroyed and the size of water bodies should not be shrunk to create parks.

Many also pointed out that lakes which are drying up naturally or because of disruptions in water inlets, are also being taken over by engineers to be made into parks, playgrounds and other commercial utility spaces.

Speaking to the media, Gupta said a survey is being undertaken to identify the lakes, sewage inflow, original inlets and other details, adding that some lakes have lost their originality and characteristics while others are filled with sewage and silt. “This has no connection with parks and they are two separate issues. No lakes are being converted into parks,” he said.

On the issue of road conditions, Gupta said the matter was being heard by the Karnataka High Court, and he would refrain from commenting. However, he added that directions were issued to engineers and zonal officials to file cases against those digging up roads illegally and without proper permission.

Warning works, BBMP paints road humps

Bengaluru: After IT-BT Minister and Malleswaram MLA Dr C N Ashwath Narayan warned of stern action over unscientific and unpainted road humps, BBMP engineers sprung into action. They modified the unscientific humps on Margosa Road, Malleswaram, near 15th Cross and painted white stripes to improve visibility, on Monday night. Rumblers were also placed just before the speedbreaker. Narayan had also told officials that cases would be registered against those responsible. BBMP also painted white stripes on speedbreakers in Ramamohanapura, D Block Gayatrinagar, 2nd Block, and Rajajinagar, among others.