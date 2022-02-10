STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

After protests, Doddabettahalli PHC to reopen after four years

However, Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath had opposed the move, announcing instead that an orphanage would be built where the PHC was located.

Published: 10th February 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Aam Aadmi Party workers stage a protest at the primary health centre in Doddabettahalli on Wednesday demanding that it be reopened

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A disused primary health centre (PHC) in Doddabettahalli will be reopened this week after residents and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers protested its prolonged closure and campaigned for it. 

The PHC had been in a dilapidated condition for close to four years, with residents having to travel long distances to access basic healthcare facilities. The local Yelahanka AAP wing took cognisance of the issue and had cleaned up the PHC in anticipation of its reopening last month. However, Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath had opposed the move, announcing instead that an orphanage would be built where the PHC was located.

AAP members campaigned against the decision, stating that it was being turned into a political issue after the party got involved. On Wednesday, AAP members gathered outside the PHC, demanding its immediate reopening. Around a hundred volunteers and residents protested, stating that at least Rs 35 lakh was spent by BBMP on building the PHC before it was shut four years ago. 

Yelahanka Deputy Health Officer (DHO) Dr Bhagyalakshmi visited the PHC following the agitation, and promised the protesters that the PHC would be opened in a few days. “We’ve got all the paperwork ready and have permission from the head office to start processing it. The PHC will definitely be reopened soon,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
primary health centre AAP
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp