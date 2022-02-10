After protests, Doddabettahalli PHC to reopen after four years

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A disused primary health centre (PHC) in Doddabettahalli will be reopened this week after residents and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers protested its prolonged closure and campaigned for it.

The PHC had been in a dilapidated condition for close to four years, with residents having to travel long distances to access basic healthcare facilities. The local Yelahanka AAP wing took cognisance of the issue and had cleaned up the PHC in anticipation of its reopening last month. However, Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath had opposed the move, announcing instead that an orphanage would be built where the PHC was located.

AAP members campaigned against the decision, stating that it was being turned into a political issue after the party got involved. On Wednesday, AAP members gathered outside the PHC, demanding its immediate reopening. Around a hundred volunteers and residents protested, stating that at least Rs 35 lakh was spent by BBMP on building the PHC before it was shut four years ago.

Yelahanka Deputy Health Officer (DHO) Dr Bhagyalakshmi visited the PHC following the agitation, and promised the protesters that the PHC would be opened in a few days. “We’ve got all the paperwork ready and have permission from the head office to start processing it. The PHC will definitely be reopened soon,” she said.