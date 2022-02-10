STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru’s Covid positivity rate falls to 3.5%

Published: 10th February 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

An Asha worker comforts a student getting vaccinated at a Govt College in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that the daily Covid-19 test positivity rate in Bengaluru has fallen to 3.55 per cent. On Wednesday, Karnataka reported 5,339 fresh Covid cases of which 2,161 were in Bengaluru. 

The city’s recovery rate increased from 97.39 per cent to 97.66 per cent. Bengaluru, however, saw 16 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 16,724. On the bright side, active cases in the city fell below the 25,000-mark at 24,411. 

According to the data from the war room, Bengaluru Urban reported 21,411 cases in the last seven days. Of these, 485 patients were in home isolation for more than seven days, 1,400 in hospital for more than seven days, and 47  in Covid care centres for more than seven days.  

Meanwhile,  the state’s daily positivity rate stood at 4.14 per cent, with the state tally touching 39,12,100, on Wednesday. The overall state positivity rate reduced for the first time since January 7 to 6.20 per cent. The recovery rate increased to 97.43 per cent with 16,749 people getting discharged. There were 48 deaths which took the state toll to 39,495 and retained the mortality rate at 1 percent. Active cases went below the 61K mark--- reduced from 72,414 to 60,956.

