Breaking brands

Sanath Prasad

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While corporate activism is good, what happens when geopolitics enters the picture? In light of the ongoing controversy involving Hyundai which advertised on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Bengaluru-based brand and advertisement experts emphasise that ‘unwarranted’ corporate activism can go wrong in many ways. Experts explain that foreign brands meddling with political issues of India can lead to serious repercussions. Especially an issue involving Kashmir can create a row like the one going on right now.

Experts believe that Hyundai is very sentimental to Indian families and for a brand like that to ‘go against’ India, was shocking. Subhabrata Ghosh, CEO at Celsius100 Consulting, who has worked on advertisement campaigns with Hyundai Motors for 10 years, feels that the ‘lack of an effective responsive mechanism’ from the brand cost them big time. “I was aghast at the slow process of responding and clarifying the matter by the brand. Hyundai is more like an Indian company now, and with this post, it’s a betrayal of trust. The company should have cleared the air and got their facts right, immediately after the post went viral. And to base it on an issue like Kashmir, which is a boiling pot, is dangerous,” says Ghosh, who was the founder of Saatchi & Saatchi in India.

Malavika Harita, an advertising expert, who has worked with Hyundai in launching i10 in India, believes a brand should just stick to marketing, without going overboard with political and geopolitical issues. “For a foreign brand like Hyundai which is very careful about what they put out on social media, this post was uncalled for. They should stick to marketing alone and do what they do best – selling cars. Also, public memory is very short-lived. The boycott campaign against Hyundai and other foreign brands will eventually fizzle out,” says Harita.

Brand specialist Harish Bijoor believes that global brands should stop their obsession with local jingoism and focus on global jingoism. “The business of business is business. My advice to any brand is, ‘Mind your own business’. As a brand you cannot stray away from your real business and act like a political activist. It is important that global brands don’t touch upon religion, politics and now geopolitics and behave like a pocket brand of a particular region. I am sure this trend would have led to cancellation in car bookings last week,” says Bijoor.

Hyundai Motor Company has now issued a statement clarifying that the independently-owned distributor in Pakistan posted unauthorised Kashmir-related social media posts from their own accounts. The company also stated that measures have been taken to remove the posts and rejected the distributor’s non-business related social media activity.

What’s going on

For the uninitiated, February 5 is observed as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ in Pakistan. Capitalising on this, was an official Hyundai Pakistan social media account that shared a post supporting the Day. This angered many in India with netizens attacking the brand for ‘betraying’ India, which is the second largest market for the Korean company. What followed was a boycott campaign against brands like KIA, KFC, Pizza Hut which shared similar posts supporting ‘Kashmir Day’. Some netizens also took to Twitter to announce that they would cancel their car bookings and switch loyalty to other automobile brands after seeing the social media post.