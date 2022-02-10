STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Men’s Health

If you are experiencing these symptoms, make sure not to ignore them
 

Published: 10th February 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Govardhan Reddy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health is not gender-specific. It is important for everyone to get a regular check-up regardless of age and gender. Multiple studies show that men are ignorant about health and are highly susceptible to a lot of health problems. However, feeling healthy and being healthy are different terms, and ignoring symptoms until it gets worse can complicate the body. To lead a healthy life, we have to work on our body while we are young. Hitting 40 also indicates health has a pivotal role and ignoring it might cost our lives.  If you experience any of these signs, consider getting a health check-up done immediately.

Difficulty in passing urine 

Frequent urine, feeling thirsty, pain while passing urine, are some of the signs that could possibly indicate signs of trouble. For example, a blood spot in urine can be a sign of some infection, or in some cases, be one of the early signs of prostate cancer or kidney stones. Frequent visits to the loo can be a sign of a bladder infection, urinary tract infection, diabetes, or indicate something wrong with your kidneys or the heart. This is one of the main signs of prostate cancer, which is the most diagnosed cancer in all men. Common signs and symptoms of Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) include frequent or urgent need to urinate, increased frequency of urination at night (nocturia), difficulty starting urination, dribbling at the end of urination, and incapability to fully clear the bladder.

Enlarged testicles and moles

The testicles are very sensitive, and even a minor injury can cause testicle pain or discomfort. Having enlarged testicles is one of the main symptoms of testicular cancer. It is one of the rare diseases. Testicular lumps are common for those aged between 15 years to 34 years. Any moles or changes in skin texture, lumps, or swelling in other parts of the body should not be ignored for long as well. A few signs of testicular cancer include a lump or enlargement in either testicle, a feeling of heaviness in the scrotum, a dull ache in the abdomen or groin, sudden collection of fluid in the scrotum, pain or discomfort in a testicle or the scrotum. It is curable if treated at an early stage.

Erectile dysfunction

Diseases that can cause erectile dysfunction include diabetes, heart disease, atherosclerosis, kidney disease, neurologic disease, chronic alcoholism, multiple sclerosis, and vascular disease. These conditions affect a man’s ability to achieve an erection by damaging nerves, smooth muscles, arteries, and tissues. Erectile dysfunction is a common issue men face with age, but a lot of people do not consider it as a medical condition. Conditions like severe diabetes, any form of addiction lead to erectile dysfunction. Stress is another reason for this.

Excessive thirst

It’s important to intake 2-3 litres of water (or at least 8-10 glasses) every day. While it’s common to feel thirsty some days, chronically experiencing excessive thirst or drinking too much water in a day may be a warning sign of hyperglycemia. A family with a diabetes history should get checked immediately and follow up with the doctor. A man should drink lots of water to maintain his health. However, excessive thirst is also an indication of possible internal bleeding, severe infection, or a failure of the heart, liver, or kidneys.

Low Testosterone

Testosterone plays a vital role in men’s bodies, including muscle and bone health, cognition, red blood cell, and sperm formation, and sexual and reproductive function in males. However, testosterone levels can decline for various reasons, including stress, ageing, and certain health conditions, such as hypogonadism. Symptoms include extra body weight, loss of muscle, low sex drive, low ejaculation volume, and deprived sleep. Though hair loss is hereditary, low testosterone also plays a role.

(The writer is lead consultant — urology & uro oncology, Aster CMI Hospital)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp