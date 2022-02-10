STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sense and sensibility

Dancer Rukmini Vijayakumar’s latest dance piece, which  will be staged tomorrow, revolves around first-hand stories she has experienced as a woman

Published: 10th February 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Rukmini Vijayakumar | Pic: Sunny Jagesar

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bharatnatyam dancer and choreographer Rukmini Vijayakumar’s latest project holds a special place because it is something that is close to her heart. It’s inspired by many “first-hand stories’’.Vijayakumar’s choreography, which is scheduled to be performed at Ranga Shankara on Feb 11, for the 10th Attakkalari India Biennial, revolves around women ‘owning their sensuality’. It is part of a three-part series called Desire with the upcoming piece called Abducted. 

According to the dancer, a woman’s body is ‘objectified if she doesn’t own it.’ “Many abduction of girls takes place between the ages of 12 and 18, which is when they are most vulnerable. That is when sexual predators take most advantage,” says Vijayakumar, whose piece has Indian contemporary and Bharatnatyam movements. Although different cultures have different ways of exploring the subject, Vijayakumar has chosen Indian culture to narrate it. “In India, sensuality and sexuality are not frowned upon in mythology. We have Kali, who is sensual and powerful,” she explains. Vijayakumar feels that this topic should not be considered taboo. “When a subject like this is considered taboo, people start getting uncomfortable with all kinds of questions coming into the picture,” she says.

The choreography was supposed to be staged in January 2021, but now it has gone through a lot of changes. “I am a very intuitive choreographer. I read a lot before finally choreographing. But a piece always comes together when I start work physically,” says Vijayakumar, who recently started a hashtag on her Instagram handle called #100daysofinnerstrength. 

Last year was tough on her with the loss of her father. Having been listening to a lot of positive talks, especially the Bhagavad Gita, she realised a positive thought can change a person if they allow it to. “We have come across hashtags like #100daysofsix packs or #10daysofsplit. We always think of ourselves as those without a stable mind. Through this piece, I’m just looking at what I can do better as a person,” says Vijaykumar, whose year is packed with a lot of performances and tours starting in May. Apart from choreographing, she is also looking forward to two of her short films coming out this year. 

(Abducted will be staged on Feb 11 at Ranga Shankara, 7:30pm onwards)

