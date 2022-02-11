100 suspended BMTC employees reinstated

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Transport Minister B Sriramulu on Thursday said employees of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), who were suspended for staging protests and not reporting to duty in 2020 and 2021, will be reinstated if there are no criminal cases against them.

On Thursday, Sriramulu handed over appointment letters to 100 of them, while 700 more will be reinstated in the next one month. At least 1,900 trainees and probationers of the state transport corporations, including 1,500 from BMTC, were suspended or dismissed for participating in the strike in December 2020 demanding that they be treated on par with state government employees. They had returned to work on government’s assurance of considering their demands, but struck work again in April 2021, alleging that the state government had backtracked on its assurances.

Sriramulu told reporters that there are 1,353 applications from BMTC’s suspended or dismissed staffers pending before him and so far 100 have been appointed. As and when cases are cleared by Lok Adalats, the employees would be reinstated, he added.

The employees who have criminal cases will not be taken back in any of the corporations, he clarified.

On recruiting more drivers and hiring private drivers to steer electric buses, Sriramulu said serving BMTC drivers will be assigned for electric buses too, and private drivers will not be taken in. He said further recruitments will be made only after more buses are added to the BMTC fleet.

On buses catching fire and many in bad condition, he said that thorough checks are being conducted and that all buses, including those plying in North Karnataka, can run up to 10 lakh km without any problems. The vehicles are procured from manufacturers only on this condition, he added.