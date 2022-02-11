Actor Chethan Ahimsa lends support to ITI workers’ stir

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst their ongoing protests against the ITI Ltd, activist and actor Chetan Ahimsa met the terminated workers on Thursday and urged them to continue their fight.

Stating that their protest was just and fair and has garnered support from multiple organisations, the actor said, “Whatever difficulties we face, we cannot stop our struggles, and we can draw inspiration from the year-long farmer struggle in Delhi.

The present political scenario can only be fundamentally changed by forging solidarities between the anti-caste struggles, working class struggles, feminist struggles and anti-communal struggles.” Chetan Ahimsa is one of many to extend support to the workers.

The workers had been allegedly illegally terminated in December last year, following which they have been protesting. The workers also recently took up hunger strikes and rallied to the company’s corporate offices to demand that they be reinstated. The regional labour commissioner had warned the company that they had violated the workers rights by terminating them without any notice.