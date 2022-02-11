STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Autorickshaw driver held for killing friend

Nandini Layout police have arrested an autorickshaw driver on thee charges of killing his friend, Vishwanath, 39, a resident of Sumanahalli, on Wednesday, over a trivial issue.

Published: 11th February 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Narcotics, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nandini Layout police have arrested an autorickshaw driver on thee charges of killing his friend, Vishwanath, 39, a resident of Sumanahalli, on Wednesday, over a trivial issue. The accused has been identified as Ravikumar, a resident of Laggere.

Police said that Vishwanath, who helped Ravikumar buy an autorickshaw, had come to meet him, and later, the duo had differences over a trivial reason. Meanwhile, Vishwanath tried to make advances to Ravikumar’s wife, and started chatting with her.

An enraged Ravikumar had a fight with him over the issue, and in the melee, he took a knife and stabbed Vishwanath repeatedly. He then fled in his auto. He has been taken into custody for investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Autorickshaw driver murder bengaluru
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp