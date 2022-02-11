Autorickshaw driver held for killing friend

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nandini Layout police have arrested an autorickshaw driver on thee charges of killing his friend, Vishwanath, 39, a resident of Sumanahalli, on Wednesday, over a trivial issue. The accused has been identified as Ravikumar, a resident of Laggere.

Police said that Vishwanath, who helped Ravikumar buy an autorickshaw, had come to meet him, and later, the duo had differences over a trivial reason. Meanwhile, Vishwanath tried to make advances to Ravikumar’s wife, and started chatting with her.

An enraged Ravikumar had a fight with him over the issue, and in the melee, he took a knife and stabbed Vishwanath repeatedly. He then fled in his auto. He has been taken into custody for investigation.