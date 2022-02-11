STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru University non-teaching staff seek overdue promotions

For close to two years now, nonteaching staff at Bengaluru University (BU) have not been promoted.

Published: 11th February 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru University

Bengaluru University. (Photo | EPS)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For close to two years now, nonteaching staff at Bengaluru University (BU) have not been promoted. Despite multiple appeals to the authorities concerned, BU Syndicate members have refused to approve their promotions. The reason, however, is not clear. Krishnappa, secretary, Bengaluru University Non-Teaching Staff Association (NTSA), told TNIE that the issue of promotions was raised several times with Syndicate members, who promised to approve the agenda.

However, during monthly Syndicate meetings, the agenda was never passed. “The promotions have been approved by the registrar and the vice-chancellor and most of the Syndicate members are also in favour of the move. However, Syndicate members appointed by the governor and the government are against it,” Krishnappa told TNIE.

He went on to say that around 200 employees, including technical staff and attenders, had been eligible for promotions for over 15 years, though workers are eligible for promotion after five years. “We have three types of workers, permanent, daily waged and outsourced, numbering over a thousand altogether, who are all being affected by this decision,” said Krishnappa. NTSA, headed by its president Shivappa P, has repeatedly asked for the promotions agenda to be taken seriously.

During a special meeting held by the Syndicate members in January, where the seven appointed members were not present, the promotion alongside other agendas were successfully approved. However, following the meeting, the appointed members protested against the decision and asked for all agendas approved during the meeting to be reversed.

Bengaluru University
