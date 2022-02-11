STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid curbs relaxed, call for Karaga fest with pomp

MLC writes to govt, says cases are down

Published: 11th February 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple decked up for Karaga festival.

A file photo of the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple decked up for Karaga festival.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of further relaxations of the Covid-19 restrictions following a reduction in cases, Member of Legislative Council P R Ramesh has written to the State Government requesting that holding of Karaga festival in full pomp and grandeur be allowed.

The letter was sent to the government on February 8. However, the issue is yet to be discussed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru District Commissioner, who is the authority to give permission and organise the festival. Officials from BBMP said that the matter was yet to be discussed and the Karaga committee meetings have also not yet started so far. Ramesh told The New Indian Express that the Covid norms have been relaxed and, on February 9, the Chief Secretary had issued relaxation orders.

In the order, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar stated, “Religious places are permitted to function as per the permissible capacity strictly adhering to social distancing norms as per the national directives for Covid-19 management and the Covi d appropriate behaviour. Further, activities pertaining to places of worship are permitted, strictly adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour and the SOPs issued by the department concerned.” Over the last two years, the Karaga festival has been a silent affair, without public gatherings, in the wake of the pandemic.

Karaga is held annually on April 16, but the festivities and prayers start nine days ahead, near Dharmarayaswamy temple in Chickpet constituency. “Now as cases are coming down and the situation has got back to normal, holding the festival will be of no harm. I have spoken to the principal secretary of the revenue department and am now awaiting the final orders. So far, people were patient, but now, they too are demanding that the festival be held,” Ramesh said.

