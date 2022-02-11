Karnataka’s Covid-19 recovery rate inches close to 98%

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here is some good news amid the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Karnataka’s recovery rate is fast closing in on its highest post the deadly second wave. While the highest recovery rate post second wave was 98.50 per cent on November 30 last year, it stood at 97.66 per cent on Thursday.

The recovery rate had started dipping with the highly infectious Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 spreading in the state’s population with a huge number of people getting infected by the virus.

The rate had dipped to 88.73 per cent on January 23 this year when the third wave was peaking.

However, January 28 saw the largest number of discharges (from home isolation and hospitals) of 71,092 with the following day recording the second highest number of discharges at 69,9902, and the preceding day recording the third highest of 67, 236.