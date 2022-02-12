12 e-bikes add heft to East Zone PHCs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) in the east zone of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday received 12 e-Sanjeevani two-wheelers for mobile medical services, donated by the Rotary Bangalore Rajmahal Vilas, Rotary HSR and iValue infoSolutions Private Solutions.

Earlier, Rotary Bangalore Rajmahal Vilas had donated two e-Sanjeevani two wheelers to UPHC in Sanjay Nagar ward as a pilot project and after reviewing the success, 12 more were donated. Speaking to media persons, MLA Byrathi Suresh, said, “Rotary Bangalore Rajmahal Vilas has been working with the BBMP extensively and was also involved during the peak of the pandemic”.

Also present on the occasion, BBMP chief commissioner, Gaurav Gupta, said that the e-Sanjeevani project which began in Sanjay Nagar UPHC to provide quick medical services to the needy has now been extended to the UPHCs in Hebbal, Pulakeshinagar and Shivajinagar in east zone. It will be extended further to other zones in the coming days.

He added that now these 12 e-Sanjeevani vehicles will be helpful for providing medical services in rural areas. Door-to-door health care services can be ensured through this. UPHC personnel, NNM, paramedical personnel and Asha workers will use these vehicles for immunization, vaccination, special health camps, nutrition programmes, anganwadi inspections, surveys and other health-related activities.