STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

12 e-bikes add heft to East Zone PHCs

Earlier, Rotary Bangalore Rajmahal Vilas had donated two e-Sanjeevani two wheelers to UPHC in Sanjay Nagar ward as a pilot project and after reviewing the success, 12 more were donated.

Published: 12th February 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

e bikes, e-bikes

Children ride bikes (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) in the east zone of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday received 12 e-Sanjeevani two-wheelers for mobile medical services, donated by the Rotary Bangalore Rajmahal Vilas, Rotary HSR and iValue infoSolutions Private Solutions.

Earlier, Rotary Bangalore Rajmahal Vilas had donated two e-Sanjeevani two wheelers to UPHC in Sanjay Nagar ward as a pilot project and after reviewing the success, 12 more were donated. Speaking to media persons, MLA Byrathi Suresh, said, “Rotary Bangalore Rajmahal Vilas has been working with the BBMP extensively and was also involved during the peak of the pandemic”.

Also present on the occasion, BBMP chief commissioner, Gaurav Gupta, said that the e-Sanjeevani project which began in Sanjay Nagar UPHC to provide quick medical services to the needy has now been extended to the UPHCs in Hebbal, Pulakeshinagar and Shivajinagar in east zone. It will be extended further to other zones in the coming days.

He added that now these 12 e-Sanjeevani vehicles will be helpful for providing medical services in rural areas. Door-to-door health care services can be ensured through this. UPHC personnel, NNM, paramedical personnel and Asha workers will use these vehicles for immunization, vaccination, special health camps, nutrition programmes, anganwadi inspections, surveys and other health-related activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP e-bikes
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp