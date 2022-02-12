Bengaluru: 25-year-old held, 65 mobile phones recovered

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old youth, who allegedly robbed 65 mobile phones, has been arrested by the Jayanagar police. The accused Syed Fawaz is a resident of Kumbalgod.

Police said Fawaz was arrested in connection with a two-wheeler theft case and he admitted during questioning that he had robbed mobile phones. He used to target those who were walking alone and robbed them. “He has committed offences in Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, Mico Layout, Siddapura, BTM Layout, and other areas,” the police added.