Bengaluru advocate’s son attacked by group in court premises

Tension gripped the City Civil Court on Friday afternoon when a group of people allegedly assaulted the son of advocate Jagadish.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension gripped the City Civil Court on Friday afternoon when a group of people allegedly assaulted the son of advocate Jagadish. Halasuru Gate police are yet to file a case in connection with the attack. Jagadish along with his son and colleagues had come to file a petition before the magistrate over alleged land grabbing by IPS officer Ravi D Chennanavar.

A senior police officer said that Jagadish stated in the complaint that his son, Aryan, was severely injured when a group of 20 people attacked his son in the court premises. His friend, Sharath, trying to save his son was also thrashed by the gang. 

Some in the group were enraged over Jagadish’s behaviour after he made several derogatory remarks against individuals and officers, provoking an attack, he said in the complaint. “We are waiting for the medical report of Aryan who is recovering in Victoria hospital and once we receive the report further action will be initiated,” police saod.

TNIE tried to contact Jagadish but repeated calls went unanswered.

