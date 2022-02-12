STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Woman stabbed for rejecting marriage

Police said that around 6.30 am when Prabhavathi came out from the hospital after completing her night shift, Girish followed her and stabbed her on the back, neck and head.

Published: 12th February 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

For representational purpose only (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old jilted lover stabbed a nursing staff member, Prabhavathi, 28, of the government hospital on Friday after she refused to marry him. The incident took place at TB Cross in Doddaballapura, and the condition of the victim is stated to be critical.

Police said that around 6.30 am when Prabhavathi came out from the hospital after completing her night shift, Girish followed her and stabbed her on the back, neck and head. She collapsed in front of the hospital, and the staff, noticing the attack, rushed her to a private hospital.

Following the incident, police arrested the accused Girish, a resident of Narayanappa Layout, and during the interrogation, police learnt that Girish works as an accountant in the same hospital and fell in love with Prabhavathi. The duo discussed the prospect of marriage with their parents but recently, the girl’s family had some objections. She later tried to dissuade Girish from marriage, and he decided to kill her. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru jilted lover
India Matters
As many as six students of Class 6 offered Namaz in school premises on Friday.
Amidst hijab row, video of students offering namaz goes viral
(Express Illustration)
Charak Shapath to replace Hippocratic Oath for doctors? Medical body considering proposal
Royson Joseph, owner of Royal Travels, stands next to his buses parked at Manapatiparambu in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Tourist buses for sale in Kerala for just Rs 45 per kg
Screengrab of the video (Photo | Twitter/@Anurag_Dwary)
WATCH  | Man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp