Bengaluru: Woman stabbed for rejecting marriage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old jilted lover stabbed a nursing staff member, Prabhavathi, 28, of the government hospital on Friday after she refused to marry him. The incident took place at TB Cross in Doddaballapura, and the condition of the victim is stated to be critical.

Police said that around 6.30 am when Prabhavathi came out from the hospital after completing her night shift, Girish followed her and stabbed her on the back, neck and head. She collapsed in front of the hospital, and the staff, noticing the attack, rushed her to a private hospital.

Following the incident, police arrested the accused Girish, a resident of Narayanappa Layout, and during the interrogation, police learnt that Girish works as an accountant in the same hospital and fell in love with Prabhavathi. The duo discussed the prospect of marriage with their parents but recently, the girl’s family had some objections. She later tried to dissuade Girish from marriage, and he decided to kill her.