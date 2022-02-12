Dreaded Bengaluru criminal held under Goonda Act

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Notorious rowdy Raghavendra and Bakery Raghu, involved in 17 cases, have been detained under the Goonda Act by the South Division police.

Raghu, 37, a resident of Gavipuram, is an associate of notorious rowdy, Ravi Kumar alias Cycle Ravi, has six murders and seven attempts to murder cases to his name, among others.

Police said Raghu has history sheets in Hanumantha Nagar, Chennammanakere Achukattu, and Banashankari police stations and has been involved in criminal activities since 2006.

Though he was arrested in many cases, he committed offences soon after getting bail. Currently, he is in judicial custody after he was arrested by Byatarayanapura police for preparing to commit dacoity.

“As he is a habitual offender, he has been detained under the Goonda Act on February 8,” police added.