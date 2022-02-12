IIPMB seminar on plantations, carbon footprints

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Institute of Plantation Management Bengaluru (IIPMB) in association with UPASI and ITA organised a seminar on “Carbon Footprints for Agri-Plantation (AP) Companies: Exploring their Marketability to Manage the Bottom-Line” to create awareness on carbon sequestration potential of agri-plantation industry and monetisation of carbon credits.

The event was virtually attended by 250 stakeholders of tea, coffee, spices, rubber, tobacco, bamboo, cocoa and other agri-planation sectors. Prof VG Dhanakumar, Director, IIPMB, said IIPM will develop a white paper on carbon market potential for the agri-plantation sector for submission to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. MP Cherian, President-UPASI, highlighted the need for policy support to the plantation industry for trading sequestered carbon.

Emphasising the carbon positive nature of tea sector operations, Arijit Raha, Secretary-General, ITA, indicated the need for an institutional mechanism in carbon trade. Santosh Kumar, Executive Director, Harrisons Malayalam Ltd, stressed developing a voluntary carbon trading market.