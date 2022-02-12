STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Night nibbles

With people binge watching shows and working from home, midnight orders are on the rise; cashing in on this are cloud kitchens which are staying open all night
 

Published: 12th February 2022

Mini party pack from Samosa Party

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A bowl of ice cream, custard, or some left-over samosas from an evening snack once doubled up as a midnight snack. But the scene is changing in Bengaluru with restaurants catering to a new crowd — those indulging in midnight cravings.

Now, many restaurants, in fact, have a separate category called ‘Late Night’. To serve this crowd, many kitchens are now open through the night. With people binge watching and no early morning travel to the office or school, there has been a cultural shift. Brands like Samosa Party have stats to show how they’ve been selling an average of 1.5 lakh samosas between midnight and 3 am.

They used to open their kitchen at 8 am but are now open from 3 am to 3 pm. Cloud kitchens too have changed their business model to suit this new concept. This, in many ways is changing Bengaluru as a city with deliveries happening through the night.

According to Amit Nanwani, co-founder of Samosa Party, the trend of ordering late at night doesn’t only apply to weekends anymore. This is seen throughout the week, but there’s about a 20 to 30 per cent rise on Fridays. People are staying awake to either binge watch shows or are working,” he says, adding that their party pack of mini samosas has been a hot favourite.”

The work-from-home model and flexible working hours is one of the reasons for this change in lifestyle, feel brands. Amrut Mehta, director of the Little Italy group of restaurants, explains people are working more hours than before, especially at odd hours. 

“This has given rise to orders at unusual hours. These orders are more to fulfil one’s cravings than the requirement of having a nourishing meal,” he says, adding, “We are noticing the orders to be more of an indulgence, like extra cheesy pizza or pasta or a dessert. As a restaurateur, it’s great that working individuals reward themselves at the end of the day.” 

Food aggregators like Swiggy have added a section called ‘Late Night’ where they’ve collaborated with brands to offer items at a discounted rate or have special offers. Burger Seigneur has seen a 12 per cent rise in midnight orders. “There’s a large group of people which crave desserts. When they see a 40 per cent discount on pastries, they want to order and indulge their sweet tooth. This trend is something we’ve noticed among young working people,” explains Naufal Verkumb, director of the brand.

Appetisers and main courses are also a hot favourite with customers. Director of Gawky Goose, Dr Kiran Kumar, says, “Our in-house cocktail mix has become very popular among customers. It’s a pre-made mix that you can make at home. The dessert orders are on a rise after 11 pm and there are many orders for vegan and vegetarian dishes too. It is quite literally a midnight binge that customers are indulging in after a long, hard day of work.”

