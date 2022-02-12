STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sourav Ganguly not hospitalised, in Bengaluru to open 100-bed ICU at Narayana Health

Ganguly’s visit to Narayana Health City on Friday, ahead of the scheduled inauguration, led to rumours about him being admitted at the facility.

Published: 12th February 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 07:30 AM

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly will inaugurate a 100-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Narayana Health City on February 14, amid rumours that he was admitted there.

Ganguly’s visit to Narayana Health City on Friday, ahead of the scheduled inauguration, led to rumours about him being admitted at the facility. A statement from Narayana Health City clarified that Ganguly was at the hospital to meet Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, chairman and founder, Narayana Health, on a brief, courtesy visit ahead of the inauguration since he was in Bengaluru. In January 2021, Ganguly had suffered a mild cardiac issue for which he had undergone a primary angioplasty to clear a blockage in Kolkata.

