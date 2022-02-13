STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Acts of change

Actors Priyanshu Painyuli and Satish Kaushik, who are part of an asthma awareness campaign, tell CE about what’s been keeping them busy

Published: 13th February 2022 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An awareness campaign called Berok Zindagi #InhalersHaiSahi by Cipla was launched recently where celebrities with asthma joined in. The campaign aims to eliminate the stigma around the usage of inhalers, making it socially acceptable and at the same time create a dialogue between patients and doctors. Speaking to CE, Mirzapur actor Priyanshu Painyuli, who was recently seen in Rashmi Rocket with Taapsee Pannu, points out that he’s happy the film was released on an OTT platform. “Fortunately, I have had some good and different kinds of releases in the last couple of years, and I’ve been getting a lot of appreciation for it. People have loved all the roles. Rashmi Rocket was set to release in theatres but due to the pandemic, it was released on OTT. It helped our movie reach out to more people, not just in the country but across the globe,” he says.

Satish Kaushik

His mantra to stay positive during the pandemic has been staying close with loved ones. “On a mental health front, a lot of people who were away from their families suffered greatly. I stayed in constant touch with mine, sharing everything with them...that helped me a lot. We played online games, even though I was far away, I never felt distant from my family. I also kept my diet in check and was busy with different projects,” says Painyuli, who was last seen in Unpaused, an anthology of stories on the happenings during the second wave. The actor is currently working on a thriller film and another war film called Pippa along with Ishan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur.

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik, who directed Kaagaaz starring Pankaj Tripathi, is also part of the campaign. Kaushik is now concentrating more on producing films with directors. “I’m also going to be directing towards the end of the year. As an actor, there are many interesting projects aligned. You’ll get to see me in films like Thar, Sharmaji Namkeen, Chatriwali, and shows like Guilty Minds, Kingmakers, Country Mafia, and more,” he explains. Meanwhile, he’s staying positive during the pandemic with his family. “Since the pandemic, I have enjoyed spending time with my family. We played so many games like Ludo, Saanp Seedhi with my daughter Vanshik, sang karaoke and walked as much as possible,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp