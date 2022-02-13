Acts of change

Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An awareness campaign called Berok Zindagi #InhalersHaiSahi by Cipla was launched recently where celebrities with asthma joined in. The campaign aims to eliminate the stigma around the usage of inhalers, making it socially acceptable and at the same time create a dialogue between patients and doctors. Speaking to CE, Mirzapur actor Priyanshu Painyuli, who was recently seen in Rashmi Rocket with Taapsee Pannu, points out that he’s happy the film was released on an OTT platform. “Fortunately, I have had some good and different kinds of releases in the last couple of years, and I’ve been getting a lot of appreciation for it. People have loved all the roles. Rashmi Rocket was set to release in theatres but due to the pandemic, it was released on OTT. It helped our movie reach out to more people, not just in the country but across the globe,” he says.

Satish Kaushik

His mantra to stay positive during the pandemic has been staying close with loved ones. “On a mental health front, a lot of people who were away from their families suffered greatly. I stayed in constant touch with mine, sharing everything with them...that helped me a lot. We played online games, even though I was far away, I never felt distant from my family. I also kept my diet in check and was busy with different projects,” says Painyuli, who was last seen in Unpaused, an anthology of stories on the happenings during the second wave. The actor is currently working on a thriller film and another war film called Pippa along with Ishan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur.

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik, who directed Kaagaaz starring Pankaj Tripathi, is also part of the campaign. Kaushik is now concentrating more on producing films with directors. “I’m also going to be directing towards the end of the year. As an actor, there are many interesting projects aligned. You’ll get to see me in films like Thar, Sharmaji Namkeen, Chatriwali, and shows like Guilty Minds, Kingmakers, Country Mafia, and more,” he explains. Meanwhile, he’s staying positive during the pandemic with his family. “Since the pandemic, I have enjoyed spending time with my family. We played so many games like Ludo, Saanp Seedhi with my daughter Vanshik, sang karaoke and walked as much as possible,” he says.