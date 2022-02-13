STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru: Four held, 19 kg of marijuana seized

Published: 13th February 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 07:00 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The West Division police have arrested four drug peddlers in three separate incidents and seized 19 kg of marijuana and 375g of weed oil from them.

The Kengeri police nabbed Sunil, an autorickshaw driver and seized 10.2 kg of marijuana and Rs 500 from him. A police patrol found the accused moving suspiciously and confronted him. A detailed questioning led the police to recover the drugs which Sunil had acquired from AP. 

Similarly, the Byadarahalli police arrested Surya Narayana and Lokesh and recovered 4.4 kg of marijuana. The accused, who acquired the drugs from neighbouring states, would sell it in Bengaluru.In another arrest, the Magadi road police caught one Sharath, while he was trying to sell 4 kg of marijuana and 375g of weed oil. 

