Gifts for him

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:

Say a little prayer for me

Give your loved one something precious. City-based jewellery designer Pallavi Foley’s latest line of men’s bracelets is something you can explore. You can inscribe a prayer of your choice on it – the Gayatri mantra or a verse from the Quran. The silver bracelet is priced at R10,000, while an 18k gold bracelet with diamonds is available at Rs 50,000.

Details: 7259669103

Beard care

If a good hair day lifts up a girl’s mood, the equivalent is a well-groomed beard for a man. If your partner loves his beard, the Singh Styled’s True Beardman’s essential pouch can be a great gifting option. The daily essentials’ kit comes with a range of products, Beard Nourisher, Beard Freshener, Kesh Healer, Beard & Body Soap, Beard & Hair Shampoo, and a Premium Beard Brush, all of them in a stylish waterproof carry pouch. The kit is currently priced at Rs 1999.

Details: singhstyled.com

‘Hide’ing love

Nothing impresses a man better than seamless and well-made leather goods. Nappa Dori’s Travel Equipment collection hits the right spot. The collection has lightweight travel suitcases to help you navigate the airport effortlessly. The suitcases that are inspired from history yet designed for today’s sensibilities will make your man travel in style.

Details: nappadori.com

Into the woods

It’s the second month of a stressful year and all your man could really be looking forward to is a holiday, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Ayatana, a luxurious resort in Kodagu, could prove to be an ultimate getaway. Located amidst nature, one can experience a private candle light dinner, romantic brunch, outdoor foot reflexology and much more. Details: ayatana.com

‘Sweet’heart

If your beloved is one with a sweet tooth, then chocolates are something that never go out of fashion. Luxury chocolate brand Smoor gives you many options to unleash your love. A box of heart-shaped macaroons or a Valentine’s Day-special hamper, the options are varied. The range starts from Rs 999 onwards. Details: smoor.in