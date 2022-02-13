Shades of the season

Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Think Valentine’s Day, think the colour red. It’s no surprise then that outfits, accessories, gifts or anything else screams this colour. But fashion designers are now seeing people veer away from this trend and instead opting for other bright or pastel colours during this season of love.

Design by Mayank Modi

Fashion designer Mayank Modi says, “Red has become such an obvious colour for Valentine’s Day that people are getting bored of it. They are opting for purple, yellow, indigo or any other bright shade.”

He points out that there’s a tremendous shift in the way people are dressing post the onset of the pandemic. “Over-the-top styles are so yesterday. They now want versatility. Men are wearing jackets that can be suitable for both formal and informal occasions, and women are choosing to dress with more accessories. Be it a choker or a cape that’s embroidered, people are dressing in a way that they can style the same outfit in different ways throughout the day,” explains Modi.

White remains an all-time favourite and Shloka Sudhakar, fashion designer, vouches for that. “The style of matching outfits is long gone now. Wearing outfits that are comfortable, lounge-styled and easy-to-wear have become go-to options,” she says, adding that lace fabrics are preferred for both brunch and a night-out these days. “Flowy outfits and high slits are becoming very popular these days. Pairing different fabrics as dresses, pants or crop tops is also a style that people are opting for now,” says Sudhakar.

Shopmb.in owner Madhurima Bhattacharjee says “effortless” is the buzzword this Valentine’s Day. Giving her recommendations to look stylish, she says, “Wear a quirky monotone polka-dotted shift dress for a day look. For the night, keep the look minimal and chick in a black one-shoulder handloom cotton shift dress or a fitted pink cotton silk dress. They work well if you are hanging out with your girl gang too.” As for accessories, she recommends keeping it minimal. “Wear in-trend transparent heels and hold a round rattan bag for the day, and a box clutch for the night,” says Bhattacharjee.