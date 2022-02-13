Shadows and light

Rubi Chakravarti By

BENGALURU: As I write this column I am justifiably distracted and disturbed. My older sister was admitted for an emergency installation of a pacemaker. This is a piece of information for all those non-believers who think that being infected by Covid means a day or two of fever and a sore throat. The havoc it plays on the heart is undeniable.

Rita developed a symptom called ‘tracky-cardia’ which eventually led to an electric impulse failure to a heart imbalance. Yet, my hero, the indomitable Rita Chakravarti grinned cheekily at us from her bed in the CCU, as I wept inconsolably.

As I look back at my upbringing I question how my mom brought us up. There is nearly a decade of age difference between my sister and me, and even though times were undeniably different, we were brought up as alpha females! We had to put in the work, and going back on one’s commitment and word was not an option. We were educated, emancipated, erudite and powerful, and provided sometimes more than our normal share. mentally, emotionally and monetarily.

We were ‘kintsugi’ (the Japanese art of mending broken pottery with gold or silver, making it whole again and more beautiful in the bargain). But as I see my beautiful sister lying prone on her hospital bed, my heart aches with an untold grief. In doing so much for everyone and everything else, we forgot supporting ourselves. Instead of being applauded, we only kept defending ourselves against onslaughts of being too demanding, too bossy, too arrogant, etc, while the entitled used the outcome of our zest, ambition, good offices and hard work quite shamelessly. Get well soon my hero. It’s our time now.

I think the older generation is brought up to seamlessly re-invent themselves in a new avatar and stay relevant and interesting without losing their charm. My friend, Ramjee Chandran, author, theatre aficionado, editor and musician is a man like that. His new podcast strives to have a literary tête-a-tête with authors, writers, poets and people who are passionate about the written ‘word’. We did an easy flowing conversation where he innocuously brought up the vulnerable and softer side of my thoughts and ‘words’. I have known him for a long time and the ease of my spoken word was very noticeable during our one-on-one.

Kiran Soans, a brutally honest food critic, is the owner of the ‘world on my plate’ franchise. He is a lovable maverick who enjoys the finer things in life.be it a great coffee or a vintage bottle of wine. He periodically hosts a table (as a part of WOMP) of a ‘fun-group’ of people who love their food, wine and song, to try out nouvelle and unique cuisines. This weekend a small group of us were lucky to be privy to pan-Indian food at the Salt Restaurant, started by the very popular chefs Goutham Balasubramanian and Balaji Balachander. We enjoyed a great flavour profile of food from pan India, keeping the authenticity of the regions intact. No Indian food with a twist.

I hate that!

Just as we were letting our guard down and getting back to work and play, the dreaded Omicron bit us directly on our respective derrieres. Though I must admit even though I was double vaccinated, I managed a bit of caution. My ‘funda’ was not to venture into big crowds. So no gyms (where there is an unhealthy amount of exchange of ‘bodily fluids’), movie theatres, launches, marriages, etc. This highly-contagious strain had everyone nervous, till a couple of people got it and cured themselves at home! Then it became a ‘like a flu’ type virus. I was very careful till my favourite nephew got married. I threw caution to the winds as we celebrated a big fat Indian wedding. Then... my sister had heart surgery. I have learned not to fear shadows as it ensures the presence of light nearby.