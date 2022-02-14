STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Classes 9, 10 to reopen today

Commissioner for Public Instruction says no reason to be worried, hijab row limited to PU, degree colleges

Published: 14th February 2022 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With schools scheduled to reopen as planned on Monday across the state, measures have been taken to make sure that peace and decorum prevails. Commissioner for Public Instruction Dr R Vishal told The New Indian Express that there is no reason to worry as the issue seems to be limited to pre-university colleges. On measures taken, he said that all Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPIs) have been informed about the situation and to work towards maintaining decorum. 

“All DDPIs have been strictly instructed by the chief minister and things will continue as dictated by the High Court interim order,” he added. On protests by parents on Saturday, he said, “It was an unfortunate incident, but it is a one-off issue that is very unlikely to occur again as the controversy seems to be limited only to PU colleges and higher.”  

On Saturday, around a hundred parents protested against the alleged abuse of Muslim students by a teacher at a school in Chandra Layout in Bengaluru. The incident was the first in Bengaluru since the hijab controversy started. The teacher had allegedly forced students to remove their hijabs and abused the children verbally and in writing. However, the school had said it was a case of misunderstanding.

Bengaluru South DDPI S Rajendra told The New Indian Express that the issue was resolved peacefully and parents were sent home after they were appeased. The owner of the school said that an investigation would be undertaken at the school on Monday. Meanwhile, holidays for PU and degree colleges have been extended, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai saying that a decision to reopen them will be taken after assessing the situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
School reopen
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp