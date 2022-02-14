Four drug peddlers arrested in Bengaluru, 13.4 kg marijuana found  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The North Division police on Saturday conducted a special drive against narcotics and arrested four men including a security guard in two separate cases. A total of 13.4 kgs of marijuana has been seized from them.

A senior police officer said that based on a tip off, the Nandini Layout police raided a house at Lakshmidevi Nagar and caught three persons red handed while they were waiting to deliver drugs for their customers.

The prime accused hails from Odisha and works as a security guard in an apartment. He would procure the drugs from his contacts with drug dealers in his home town. He would neatly conceal the drugs in a packet, cover it with cloths and carry it in a backpack on a train from his native.

He would then identify newly constructed and unused drains across the city and hide the drugs by packing in several layers of plastic sheets. The police recovered 10 kgs of marijuana which he had concealed at various places.

Similarly, the Yeshawanthpura police arrested a peddler and recovered 3.4 kgs of marijuana. The accused was an habitual offender and was caught red handed. The four accused have been booked under the NDPS act.