STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Four drug peddlers arrested in Bengaluru, 13.4 kg marijuana found  

The North Division police on Saturday conducted a special drive against narcotics and arrested four men including a security guard in two separate cases.

Published: 14th February 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

The central anti-drugs agency had arrested a number of drug peddlers. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The North Division police on Saturday conducted a special drive against narcotics and arrested four men including a security guard in two separate cases. A total of 13.4 kgs of marijuana has been seized from them.

A senior police officer said that based on a tip off,  the Nandini Layout police raided a house at Lakshmidevi Nagar and caught three persons red handed while they were waiting to deliver drugs for their customers. 

The prime accused hails from Odisha and works as a security guard in an apartment. He would procure the drugs from his contacts with drug dealers in his home town. He would neatly conceal the drugs in a packet, cover it with cloths and carry it in a backpack on a train from his native.

He would then identify newly constructed and unused drains across the city and hide the drugs by packing in several layers of plastic sheets. The police recovered 10 kgs of marijuana which he had concealed at various places. 

Similarly, the Yeshawanthpura police arrested a peddler and recovered 3.4 kgs of marijuana. The accused was an habitual offender and was caught red handed. The four accused have been booked under the NDPS act. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Police Bengaluru drugs Bengaluru drug peddlers
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp