Support pours in for Udupi’s protesting girls 

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing solidarity with the girls involved in the hijab controversy, a group of around 30 people took to Bengaluru streets on Sunday, putting up posters and messages as well as heart-shaped balloons to bolster their morale.

A poster and balloons put up in

support of the protesting girls

Speaking to TNIE, Aishwarya R, one of the activists involved, said, “We had involved numerous people, from LGBT+ activists, women’s rights groups, advocates, academics, and citizens around Bengaluru came together. We undertook it as a way to show solidarity because we, as citizens, are concerned about the state of democracy.”

The group went to localities like Marathahalli and Malleshwaram to pin posters with messages of solidarity, making use of the theme #HeartsForTheConstitution. Messages included ‘My Body, My Choice’, ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fundamental Rights’, and ‘don’t ask girls to choose between an education and their faith’.

Aishwarya told TNIE that the initiative wasn’t a part of any particular organisation but rather a coming together of citizens. “We made a conscious decision to desist from making this part of any organisation. We’re coming together as concerned citizens who want to speak out against what is happening, and we don’t want the debate to stop only at this,” she said.

Lamenting the lack of action on the hijab controversy in Bengaluru, she said, “While it might be a bold move, the reason why no one has spoken out is fear. With things like the candlelight vigil cancelled, people are afraid to speak out on the issue, but it’s important to show that women’s rights are human rights, and that democracy is in danger,” she said, and added that the exhibit of support for the girls was done especially as the court is expected to deliver its verdict on the issue on Monday.