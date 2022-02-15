Art in A(U)ction

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Having dabbled in numismatics and auctions for nearly 50 years, venturing into the classical Indian art space is a landmark moment. Popular Mumbai-based auctioneer, Todywalla Auctions which has been in the space for over five decades now, is expanding into the art space with their debut auction in Bengaluru. Run by next-generation leader Malcolm Todywalla, the aim is to make antiques more accessible to people. “Today, contemporary art is the most sought-after art form and the interest in antiques has just increased. Moreover, it is important to uphold and conserve the classical art forms to make it accessible to people,” believes Todywalla.

The auction comprises Indian miniature paintings, bronze and stone sculptures, wood works and much more. Todywalla also explains that the auctioneer family is now venturing into Indian antiques after predominantly auctioning rare coin collections for decades in Bengaluru. The auction that is scheduled this week, will have a display of a well-rounded body of works, including south Indian antiques in the form of glass paintings, ritualistic objects like Kavadi Katta, a decorative lion used during temple processions and a fertility beam featuring Lord Ganesha. “We have sourced these art collections from across the country, from western India to south India. We have tried to keep a pan-India collection that represents art forms of all regions,” says Todywalla.

Since the rise of NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) art works are on the rise, many enthusiasts now want to explore the blockchain model to own and invest in an NFT piece. However, Todywalla believes that this new fad does not come close to the touch-and-feel experience of physical works. “I always believe that art can be appreciated when you can touch and feel them. The artwork has to be tangible in nature. NFTs are intangible which is why many enthusiasts would still prefer physical art possessions,” says Todywalla.

The auction preview will also host S Murugan, an art collector and scholar on south Indian art. Murugan who is also ADGP- communication, logistics and modernisation, will deliver a talk on the ‘Art of Mysuru’. “When I was in Mysuru, I used to meet many contemporary artists who practised traditional crafts.

Mysuru is a treasure trove of paintings and other art objects. Mummadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar was a polymath who was interested in literature, music, games and these paintings cover all the interests,” says Murugan.