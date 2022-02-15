Childhood cancer on rise: Kidwai study

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cancer is a leading cause of death among children and adolescents around the world, a study by Bengaluru’s Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology has shown. The study was taken up as part of a global drive to increase the rate of cancer survival among children.

Approximately, 2,06,362 children between the ages of 0 and 14 are diagnosed with cancer each year. The most common forms of childhood cancer include leukemia, lymphoma and solid tumours such as brain cancers, neuroblastoma and Wilms tumour.

The study, as part of the International Childhood Cancer Day observed on February 15, shows that out of 87,304 cases in Karnataka, 1,323 (3.1 per cent) cases relate to childhood cancer. Of these, 679 were boys and 644 girls. In Bengaluru, the Population Based Cancer Registry registered an average of 192 cases, of which 114 are boys and 78 girls, with antigen-antibody reaction of 114.2 and 82.7 per 10 lakh population in boys and girls, respectively.

Leukemia, brain tumour, lymphoma and neuroblastoma were found to be the leading categories of cancer in both genders. A total of 758 cases of childhood cancer were registered at Kidwai last year, accounting for 5 per cent of all cancers, with leukemia being the most common type.

The study also noted that a delay in referral of a child with cancer and late initiation of treatment portends to poor outcomes. Barriers in treating childhood cancer were found to be late presentation, delayed or misdiagnosis, treatment denial abandonment, treatment toxicities, increased risk of relapses, sub-optimal care, failure to create awareness about childhood cancer in the public and medical fraternity.