Five held for duping businessman of Rs 1 crore

BENGALURU: The Electronics City police have arrested a gang of five people, who had allegedly cheated a businessman of Rs 1 crore, offering to arrange a loan to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

Police said, Vincent, who runs a garment business in Mysuru, had planned to diversify into foreign countries, for which he required a loan of Rs 100 crore. He came in contact with one Sanjay Bhushan Shukla, through a friend, who offered to arrange the loan from a company in Chandigarh, but first, he had to pay a 1 per cent commission.

“The accused met Vincent at a hotel in Electronics City in the last week of January, and received Rs 37 lakh by cash on three occasions, while the remaining Rs 63 lakh was transferred online. After that the accused began avoiding Vincent, who filed a police complaint on January 29. Finally, the accused were traced in Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka. Investigations revealed that he met businessmen in luxury hotels on the pretext of arranging loans for them and cheated them,” the police said.