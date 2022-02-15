Mahesh Natarajan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Viktor Frankl, in the iconic book Man’s Search for Meaning, talks about a person who came for help with intense grief over the loss of a long-term partner, bemoaning being left behind and how unfair it was that after all these years of being together, this had to happen. After listening to this person for a while, with all the wisdom of having survived loss of family in the Nazi holocaust, going on to new loves and new losses, Frankl asks this person just one thing — “Would you have preferred that you had been the one to die, and your beloved left to suffer your loss?”

The question stumps the person, who cannot bear that idea either, and in trying to balance which pain was less, goes back a little reconciled — bearing the pain of loss was better than causing the pain of such a loss to a beloved person. Frankl looks at it from the perspective of making meaning, and surmises that how we see where we are is really what matters.

In matters of love and loss, it holds truer than in other places possibly. Sure, we all might really love the idea of a perfect meet-cute, just the right amount of courtship, maybe a mock fight or two, long years living together and fading quietly together into the sunset. We also know that may not really happen. For so many of us, periods of being in love often are a lot lesser than the periods in our life where we are longing for love. Love gets lost so easily. To love is to invite loss as well.

Few know it as well as people who have loved an animal, a dog or a cat. The joy of loving a dog, even in the most ideal circumstances, is always going to be short – hardly any dog lives for over fifteen years. So many die well before that time. A person who lost a beloved dog recently said that their dog showed them first how to love, and when the dog passed on quite suddenly after only two years, was also showing them loss of that love and how to live with that loss.

On the other end of the spectrum, a friend lost a grandparent who left behind a partner who had advanced dementia and didn’t know who they were, let alone their partner or that they had lost their beloved of fifty years. “I don’t know if it is a blessing or a curse,” this friend said, “I don’t know if this demented ignorance is bliss. I think I would want to wail and cry should this happen to me — not sit there beatifically asking why so many people were home and can I have some chocolate.”

Much as we might want a forever love story, we also know that loss is real, whether to death or to life. We may fear it, but we would want to feel it should it happen. To love is to risk loss.