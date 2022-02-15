STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven drug peddlers held, 64 kg ganja seized

Banasvadi police on Sunday arrested a gang of three drug peddlers and seized 20 kgs of ganja worth Rs 6 lakh along with an auto rickshaw.

Drugs, Drug peddling, Ganja

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Banasvadi police on Sunday arrested a gang of three drug peddlers and seized 20 kgs of ganja worth Rs 6 lakh along with an auto rickshaw. The arrested have been identified as Qamrul Islam, 27, Sahib Miyan, 40, and his relative Khurshid Miyan, 21. They are from Tripura. 

A senior police officer said that based on a tip-off, the accused were caught while they were trying to sell the drugs near Janakiram Layout auto rickshaw stand.  It was revealed during interrogation that the accused are daily wage labourers working in the city, and would source the drugs from their native places.

They carried the drugs by concealing it in their backpacks, travelling by train, and sell it for extra income. They were booked under NDPS Act and have been taken into custody for further investigations.

In another incident, Ramamurthy Nagar police arrested two drug peddlers, Asif Sheikh, 30 and Shivraj, 26, from Odisha, and recovered one kg of marijuana. They brought the drugs from their native place using their contacts, and sold it at double the price. 

Similarly, Upparpete police have arrested two drug peddlers and seized 43 kg of ganja. The accused had brought it in an auto rickshaw to sell it to the commuters and employees around Majestic.

