The wild side 

BENGALURU: It was in March 2017 when Dr Ravi Kumar, consultant intensivist head - ICU and critical care services in a private hospital in Bengaluru, visited Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. One night, when he was at his homestay in one of the villages in Chandrapur district, Kumar heard the roar of a tiger, enough to send shock waves among those around. However, three months later, Kumar decided to explore the backyard of the homestay from where the roar resounded. With just a camera in his hand, Kumar strayed into the backyard which actually led to the forest. After walking for a while and returning, he was surprised to see two cubs staring at him at a distance of 10 feet.

“During my earlier visit to the homestay I had heard the roar of the tiger, that indicated that she was pregnant. Three months later, I encountered her cubs near the homestay, while the mother had just killed her prey (a donkey) and pulled it into the forest,” says Kumar, an avid wildlife photographer.

Fascinated with the biodiversity of wildlife since 2002 during his post graduation days, Kumar initially started exploring the forests of Bandipur, Mudumalai, Nagarahole, and Kabini. This is where he picked up the passion for wildlife photography and also fell in love with the national animal. If Ma Saisara is a photographers’ paradise, Kumar believes there is immense to explore within the tiger reserves in India.His love for tigers has taken him to major reserves in the country, including Ranthambore, Bhadra, Tadoba among others. “I first ventured into exploring the environment around forests, picked up photography and later became obsessed with the very nature of tigers. One of my unforgettable moments is when I captured the famous tiger Machali at Ranthambore National Park during the final stages of her life,” says Kumar, who loves to photograph the tigers against the bright landscapes during the end of monsoon and winter.

Besides picking up photography, Kumar also believes that capturing the big cat has taught him lessons in life. “As a doctor who treats patients in the ICU, I worked with an urgency, hoping that patients would feel better quickly. However, what I learnt from the tigers is perseverance. Observing the lives of tigers has taught me to be patient in life,” says the 43-year-old, who is planning a trip to Ranthambore in May.

Kumar is also a diligent student of wildlife who undertakes his own study of the tigers. Coupled with photography, he observes the identification marks of a tiger and tracks their journey through different forests. He studies whether the tiger is venturing into a new territory or is confined to the same. “I like to know and understand the behaviour of a tiger. Usually our textbooks teach us that male tigers eat their cubs. But the ground reality is different. They also nurture the cubs. Tracking the behaviour patterns of the tigers gives me a kick,” says Kumar, who finds photography a stress buster after a busy day in the ICU.