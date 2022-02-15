STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two-fold rise in export of roses from KIA

Published: 15th February 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The demand for roses from Bengaluru this Valentine’s Day has increased substantially with a whopping 5.15 lakh kg of roses shipped to 25 national and international destinations in the run-up to the Valentine’s Day. This marks a near two-fold increase in shipments when compared to the 2.7 lakh kg imported during the period the previous year. 

A release from airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said that domestic shipments have witnessed a significant improvement, having risen to 3.15 lakh kg as against 1.03 lakh kg in 2021, recording over 200% growth. Around 2 lakh kg were exported to international destinations this year versus last year’s 1.7 lakh kg.

“Bengaluru is the biggest exporter of roses in India. At Bengaluru airport, we take pride in becoming a channel to aid the local community, growers and shippers by facilitating shipment of their produce while maintaining freshness. Our cargo infrastructure, powered by technology, provides rapid distribution of perishable cargo, making Bengaluru airport the preferred cargo airport in South India,”said Mr. Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy & Development Officer, BIAL.

The top domestic destinations for roses include Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Guwahati and Chandigarh. Among the top international destinations are Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, London, Amsterdam, Kuwait, Auckland, Beirut, Manila, Muscat, and Dubai.  

