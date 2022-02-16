STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru: Moments after baby’s death, woman ends life

Unable to bear the loss of her baby to a heart ailment, a 26-year-old woman took her own life in SG Palya on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Pallavi, a housewife.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

A police officer said that Pallavi was married to Santhosh, who works for a private company employee. The couple’s seven-month-old son was diagnosed with a heart ailment two months ago. Doctors had found a hole in the baby’s heart and advised that an operation be performed in the coming days. The parents were prepared.

However, early on Monday, Santhosh left for work, and Pallavi was looking after the baby. She suddenly noticed that the child had stopped breathing. Shocked over the death of her child, she went inside a room and hanged herself. Santhosh returned home in the evening and repeatedly knocked on the door, since he got not response. He later broke open the door and found Pallavi hanging. He alerted SG Palya police, who found a suicide note which stated that she was unable to bear the shock of her child’s death. 

