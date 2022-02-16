Clear picture on closed Peenya flyover in a day or two: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday admitted that the construction work of Peenya elevated flyover is substandard and said it has been closed taking into consideration safety of the public.

Dasarahalli MLA Manjunath, who raised the issue during zero hour, said the flyover has been closed for the last 56 days as there is a technical error in pillar number 102 and 103. The flyover is part of the National Highway that connects most districts in North Karnataka and other states. There have been long traffic jams, where even ambulances are stuck. The toll is still being collected, despite the flyover being closed, he added.

Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri said thousands of people use the stretch every day. “The CM has held a meeting on the issue. I urge the government to resolve this,” he added. Replying in the House, Bommai said, “As the flyover was constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), we don’t know to whom the contract was awarded. The flyover is substandard. NHAI has its own safety standards and that was the reason the flyover was closed. It was a threat to road users.”

He said, “NHAI took up the repair work and after its completion, load testing was conducted. Experts from the Indian Institute of Science too did the third party evaluation. The cable used in the flyover is supposed to stay straight, but it is bending which is not safe.”

Bommai said he has asked the authorities to check if light vehicles and ambulances can be allowed to use the flyover. “We will get a clear picture in two or three days. I have written to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari,” he added.

Replying to Hebbal MLA B S Suresh on roads being dug up in his constituency after they are asphalted, the chief minister said that the government is planning to introduce a system where the consent of agencies would be taken and only after clearance from them that a particular stretch would not be cut will the BBMP develop and asphalt roads.

Manyata Tech park flyover opened

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the government is working on building a modern Bengaluru, where health and all basic facilities will be ensured. Inaugurating the flyover on the Outer Ring Road near Manyata Tech Park, he said, “I dream of a Bengaluru which reminds people of its rich history and gives hopes of a bright future. We don’t have to follow anybody or any other model. We have to stop the city from developing without any planning. There is a need for a well-developed modern transport system which at present is a big challenge as Bengaluru is growing. Citizens and officials together should tackle these challenges.” He said Rs 6,000 crore has been earmarked for Bengaluru development and Rs 1,500 crore for drainage system.