Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infidelity, family problems, mental health...are these issues that the youth of urban India are grappling with? Much-talked-about film Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra and starring Bengaluru girl Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa, addresses these topics, often considered taboo. But the reaction to this film has been contrasting -- some find it path-breaking, while others are dissing it for unreal portrayal of life events. Here’s what Bengalureans have to say:

‘Aesthetics with some actual acting’

Did I like the film? For aesthetic and for some actual acting by Deepika Padukone, yes, absolutely. It’s an age-old story of a clandestine love affair in a first-world problems kind of setting. Easy, therefore, in my opinion, to see it as something happening only in their kind of world, not our kind. Did it plumb any major depths as the title suggests – it tried to, on several subjects of fidelity, mental health, independence, choice etc, but everything seemed more incidental than a part of the character build-up. I kind of liked the plot twist – I mean, admit it, it’s something we all have thought of as a solution at some point or the other in a tough spot. Individual life experiences will dictate how you feel about this movie. If there is so much talk about it everywhere, it seems to have made a strong impression, right?

Ruth Prabhu Dsouza, freelance journalist

‘New-age story which reflects urban India’

I’m a huge movie buff and I’m glad that a genre like this has been explored in Indian cinema. I loved that the cinematography was done, it had great international aesthetics to it. The story is contemporary, dark and goes pretty deep into the characters’ personalities. I loved Deepika Padukone’s character as I can relate to it being in my 30s. It shows how her childhood trauma affects her 30s, affecting any equation or relationship she has. It’s definitely a modern-day tale. She’s distrustful of the people she meets, but goes with it and ends up being betrayed anyway. I felt that all the other characters were also etched well. Many who watched this movie didn’t understand or like it because they aren’t used to this genre. The myriad twists in the main character’s life are still stories that take place in real life. Her vulnerability of accepting her life events and taking charge of it is how I think one should be as a single 30-year-old. While subjects like infidelity are frowned upon and make people uncomfortable, this is how life is. The storyline shows the consequences of these actions without going over the top. It’s a new-age story that reflects urban India.

Jane Jeyakumar, radio jockey and content creator

‘Ironic that the content contradicts the title’

My biggest question after watching Gehraiyaan is ‘What is the real narrative of the movie?’. It’s a story about a flaky guy who has no control over his actions and thereby ruins everything he touches. The film shows that everyone is gullible except him. The name of the film doesn’t do justice to the show or to the depth it is intended to have. One of the topics in the film was to show the lack of monogamy, I felt they could have portrayed it better. In order to show the reality of the situation, perhaps they could have highlighted a more respectable polygamic relationship. The film showed more heartbreaks and distress and I was left feeling uncomfortable after watching it. It would have also helped to understand why Deepika’s character felt trapped like she kept saying throughout the film and why she found it so easy to cheat on her partner. The degree of character development was nil and everyone was progressing to move the story along – almost a waste of energy given that the film was a long one. It’s ironic the title, Gehraiyaan, contradicts the content.

Ojas Thekkekara, photographer

‘Modern tale but with unrealistic plotline’

I have to agree that Deepika Padukone’s acting was top-notch. She was there in every frame and the whole film was shot really well. Having said that, the way the characters approached each other seemed a bit too unrealistic...without understanding the consequences of their actions. There were too many topics being traversed and the direction of the storyline was bizarre. I couldn’t quite get the connect about how Siddhant Chaturvedi’s character cheating on his partner led to a murder case. Even if these were real stories, to push it to a level where someone’s livelihood and mental makeup is affected, is a wrong message to give out. It’s a modern tale but with a rather unrealistic plotline.

Rishabh Waykole, senior software engineer

