Great Backyard Bird Count to kick off from Feb 18

The most awaited global bird festival, the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC), will be held from February 18-21.

Published: 16th February 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The most awaited global bird festival, the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC), will be held from February 18-21. The event draws bird lovers and ornithologists as they get a chance to assess the birds of other regions and compare the sightings.

The event, organised by Bird Count India, has been seeing increasing participation, said ornithologists. In India, the census started in 2013. Called the world’s biggest bird-a-thon, last year, the event saw more than a lakh participants globally as many bird-watchers captured sightings of birds in their backyards, and uploaded them in the document. More than 2,900 birders from India participated and uploaded more than 31,355 checklists, and reported 965 species.

India had ranked second globally only after Columbia, for the number of species documented, and ranked third after US and Canada in the number of uploaded checklists. The three most common birds reported in India were Common Myna, Red-vented Bulbul and Rose-ringed Parakeet. Apart from sharing notes of the sightings, the event is also aimed at attracting new birders, and creating interest among citizens, especially children and youths for bird watching.

The exercise will also help in getting to know if the number of birds in India are declining, and where and what is the root cause. It is a simple exercise to be part of the bird count. The basic activity is to list all bird species seen at a particular location over a period of 15 minutes or more, at any time over a period of four days, and upload the list to the bird recording platform at eBird www.ebird.org/india. 

