Need community participation to eradicate TB: Expert

Nearly 3k people in K’taka, over  4L across country succumb to disease every year

Published: 16th February 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though Tuberculosis (TB) is completely cureable, lakhs of people are still dying due to the disease. For a TB-free India, community participation is essential, stressed Dr Anil S, Deputy Director of Lady Willington State TB Training and Demonstration Centre, Bengaluru, on Tuesday.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the TB awareness workshop and launch of the TB-Free Karnataka campaign in the city. "The Government of India intends to rid the country of TB by 2025 and so the campaign ‘TB Solisi, Karnataka Gellisi’ is being taken up in all the districts in Karnataka," he noted.

Due to lack of proper information that TB is curable, over four lakh people in the country and around 2,000-3,000 people in Karnataka die due to TB every year. There are stigmas associated with the disease even now, he said. Unfortunately, even premier health centres in the country have failed to provide proper guidance about TB to the general public, Dr Anil pointed out.

He made use of the platform to urge medical students and government health care professionals, especially Asha workers and those working in primary health centres, to help in the drive to create awareness among the masses and eradicate TB in the country. He also suggested that volunteers of Bharath Scouts and Guides could be roped in for creating awareness.

Early detection of TB and ensuring community participation in creating awareness is very essential, he pointed out.

