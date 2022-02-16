Only light vehicles on Goraguntepalya flyover

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Gorgauntepalya-Nagasandra flyover, closed for repairs since December 26, can be opened for only light motor vehicles, says the preliminary report from Indian Institute of Science (IISc) submitted to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and to the state government.

The final structural audit will take around nine months to complete and till then, heavy vehicles will be prohibited. For commuters, it will relieve them from the massive traffic snarls although the NHAI has not agreed to open it for public.

The issue has now gained importance as former education minister, Suresh Kumar, shot a letter to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai asking him to open the 4.5 km elevated stretch, after learning about citizens’ grievances and visiting the site on Tumkuru Road. The CM also addressed the issue during the Zero Hour of the ongoing Assembly session, where he said that there were faults in the flyover, and it was unfit for heavy vehicles.

Reacting to the issue, NHAI officials said: “All precautionary steps are being taken to open the flyover, but the decision of when to open the flyover is yet to be taken. We will submit the report to the Ministry of National Highways, after which the final decision will be taken.”

The NHAI had asked the civil engineering section of IISc to undertake a detailed study of the flyover. Prof J M Chandrakishan, Civil Engineering Department, who is doing the structural assessment of the flyover said that it was constructed 12 years ago, but during maintenance works on December 22, 2021, the NHAI noticed the damage in the cables inside, and it was closed for repairs.