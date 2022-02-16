Three held for cheating job aspirants

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Sampigehalli police on Tuesday arrested a gang of three conmen who posed as HR managers of reputed MNCs and have allegedly cheated several job aspirants. Based on a complaint by the management of a private firm, the police launched an investigation and tracked down the accused.

The accused have been identified as Kali Prasad Rath (38), who hails from Bhubaneswar, Abhijeet Arun Netake (34) from Pune, and Abhishek Mohanty (21), also from Odisha. A senior police officer said that the accused were working for a private firm in the city and would approach graduates, who had applied for jobs in MNCs.

They used to take fake online interviews posing as HR managers of reputed companies and offer them jobs. The accused would then receive money from selected candidates on the pretext of security deposits and create fake appointment letters to be mailed to the candidates, with joining dates.

They would also drop fake names of contact persons in the company to set up meetings. Using this modus operandi, the trio has cheated over 50 people.