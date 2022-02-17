Allot Rs 15k crore grant for Karnataka govt schools: Expert

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In preparation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 being implemented in schools in the coming academic year, Prof MR Doreswamy, former government education reforms advisor, has sought an allotment of Rs 15,000 crore to government schools.

Prof Doreswamy has requested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to consider allotting a special one-time grant of Rs 15,000 crore for the development of government schools in Karnataka in the state budget. “Most of over 48,000 government schools in Karnataka need re-imaging to effectively deliver the services recommended by NEP,” Prof Doreswamy said.

The educationist and former advisor made the request in the backdrop of the upcoming budget presentation, stating that such a grant would put government schools on par with ‘privileged urban schools’. Prof Doreswamy also listed a number of facilities that should be made a priority, including toilets, availability of drinking water, furniture, renovated and up-to-date classrooms, as well as making digital education a priority.

“It is unfortunate that even after seven decades after Independence, the state of government schools remains unchanged, with the issues of physical infrastructure, teacher-student ratio, academic character and holistic personality development resurfacing time and again in different contexts,” he said.

Prof Doreswamy took the example of the Telangana Government allotting a grant of Rs 7,289 crore under the ‘Mana Vuru Mana Badi’ programme, saying that the Karnataka Government has been at the forefront of implementing National Education Policy and should not lag behind in terms of the development of its government schools.