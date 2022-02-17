STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Allot Rs 15k crore grant for Karnataka govt schools: Expert

“Most of over 48,000 government schools in Karnataka need re-imaging to effectively deliver the services recommended by NEP,” Prof Doreswamy said.

Published: 17th February 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Students cross a barricade to enter their school, in Bengaluru. Schools reopened on Monday after being shut for three days | Shriram BN

Students cross a barricade to enter their school, in Bengaluru. Schools reopened on Monday after being shut for three days | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In preparation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 being implemented in schools in the coming academic year, Prof MR Doreswamy, former government education reforms advisor, has sought an allotment of Rs 15,000 crore to government schools.

Prof Doreswamy has requested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to consider allotting a special one-time grant of Rs 15,000 crore for the development of government schools in Karnataka in the state budget. “Most of over 48,000 government schools in Karnataka need re-imaging to effectively deliver the services recommended by NEP,” Prof Doreswamy said.

The educationist and former advisor made the request in the backdrop of the upcoming budget presentation, stating that such a grant would put government schools on par with ‘privileged urban schools’. Prof Doreswamy also listed a number of facilities that should be made a priority, including toilets, availability of drinking water, furniture, renovated and up-to-date classrooms, as well as making digital education a priority.

“It is unfortunate that even after seven decades after Independence, the state of government schools remains unchanged, with the issues of physical infrastructure, teacher-student ratio, academic character and holistic personality development resurfacing time and again in different contexts,” he said. 

Prof Doreswamy took the example of the Telangana Government allotting a grant of Rs 7,289 crore under the ‘Mana Vuru Mana Badi’ programme, saying that the Karnataka Government has been at the forefront of implementing National Education Policy and should not lag behind in terms of the development of its government schools.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka govt schools NEP
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp