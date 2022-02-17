Bangalore University invites applications for degree certificates

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore University has invited applications from students to apply for their degree certificates. The degree certificates will be awarded as part of the university’s 57th convocation.

Students, who successfully attempted the November/December 2021 exam, will be eligible to apply for their degree certificates. Also, those students from previous batches who are yet to receive their certificates can apply. Those who have not collected their certificates starting two years after completion of their course will have to pay a fine.