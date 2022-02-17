STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bangalore University invites applications for degree certificates

Bangalore University has invited applications from students to apply for their degree certificates. The degree certificates will be awarded as part of the university’s 57th convocation.

By Express News Service

Students, who successfully attempted the November/December 2021 exam, will be eligible to apply for their degree certificates. Also, those students from previous batches who are yet to receive their certificates can apply. Those who have not collected their certificates starting two years after completion of their course will have to pay a fine. 

