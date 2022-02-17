Chemical peels for better skincare

Dr Janet Alexander Castelino By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) are fruit acids that are becoming increasingly popular as a primary ingredient in several skincare formulations. When used in high concentrations as short-contact treatments under the skilled hands of dermatologists, these hydroxy acids make chemical peels.

There are several different Alpha Hydroxy Acids derived from a variety of interesting food sources. The mild and gentle lactic acid is derived from milk, glycolic acid known as the ‘supreme exfoliator’ is obtained from sugarcane, mandelic acid is derived from bitter almonds, and tartaric acid from grapes! It isn’t surprising then that ancient Egyptian queens were reported to have bathed in sour milk (lactic acid) as part of their skincare regime. Then, there is also the beta hydroxy acid, salicylic acid, which is derived from wintergreen leaves.

Alpha Hydroxy chemical peels such as lactic and glycolic peels, work by breaking the bonds that hold dead skin cells together, allowing fresh skin cells to regenerate. They aid with treating hyperpigmentation by suppressing excess melanin pigment production in the skin. These peels also stimulate and remodel collagen, which gives the skin its healthy firmness. On the other hand, the salicylic acid peel is more lipid-soluble and is perfect for unclogging oil-filled pores. It also has anti-inflammatory characteristics, making it ideal for treating acne.

Different peels used alone or in combination, target a wide variety of skin conditions ranging from acne, hyperpigmentation, blemishes, freckles, superficial wrinkles to skin rejuvenation. A dermatologist administers them, as medical-grade peels are efficient and safe. After being left in contact with the skin for a short, stipulated time, the peels are neutralised and removed with adequate post-peel care, and sun protection is advised. With all of this in mind, chemical peels are a staple procedure that may be strategically implemented into one’s skincare routine for long-term results.

(The writer head doctor and founder of DermaZeal Skin Clinic)