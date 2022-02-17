STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four students on joy ride killed in road accident

In a case of drunk driving, four students were killed, and two injured after a speeding car rammed into a road median and collided with a truck.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a case of drunk driving, four students were killed, and two injured after a speeding car rammed into a road median and collided with a truck. The incident took place on Hoskote Highway (NH-75) in the early hours on Wednesday.

The deceased are Vaishnavi (21), Bharath (22), Cyril (21), and Venkatesh (22. All were from Chittoor and Madanapalli in Andhra Pradesh, and BBA students at the Garden City College. The injured - Siri Krishna and Ankit Reddy - are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hoskote and are said to be critical.

Preliminary investigation revealed that all of them were staying at PG at TC Palya near RK Puram, and decided to go for a fun drive, a senior police officer said. Venkatesh had borrowed the car, carrying a Tamil Nadu registration, from his friend. After consuming alcohol at an eatery shop in Narasapura near Kolar, they were on their way towards the city around 2 am. While passing Attur Gate, Venkatesh, who was on the wheels, and inebriated, lost control and crashed into a road median before colliding with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The police and the passers-by had to put a lot of effort to recover the bodies from the mangled car. Venkatesh and Reddy were on the front seats while the rest were sitting behind. The Hosakote police found a few bottles of liquor inside the car, and a case of reckless driving along with drink and drive have been registered against Venkatesh. The police are yet to take the statements of the two injured.

