STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC orders law varsity to finish second, fourth semester exams

The university was also ordered to ensure that the time gap prescribed under the rules, if any, for conducting examination/evaluation.

Published: 17th February 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Aspirants appearing for an exam in Triplicane, Chennai

Representational Image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the Karnataka State Law University to take steps forthwith to complete the process of examination/evaluation of the students of second and fourth semesters of the three-year LL.B course.  

A division bench of Justices Justice SG Pandit and Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde of the Karnataka HC directed the university to determine the mode of examination - online/offline/blended/online open book exam (OBE)/assignment based evaluation (ABE) /research papers as suggested by the Bar Council of India (BCI), and other relevant documents within ten days while setting aside the order passed by a single bench on December 14, 2021.

The university was also ordered to ensure that the time gap prescribed under the rules, if any, for conducting examination/evaluation. The court noted that it is for the university and academicians to decide about the curriculum and mode/methodology of the examination, and added that it is not for the students to dictate the terms to the university regarding how to conduct the examination or evaluation.

The Supreme Court, in a catena of decisions, has made it clear that in matters relating to policy decisions concerning educational institutions, the decisions are to be left to the academicians and experts in the field of education. Thus, “we are of the considered opinion that the order of the Single Judge directing the university to promote the students of the second and fourth semesters is not proper, and more so in a situation, when such a prayer is not made by the petitioners,” the bench said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp