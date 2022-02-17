Karnataka HC orders law varsity to finish second, fourth semester exams

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the Karnataka State Law University to take steps forthwith to complete the process of examination/evaluation of the students of second and fourth semesters of the three-year LL.B course.

A division bench of Justices Justice SG Pandit and Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde of the Karnataka HC directed the university to determine the mode of examination - online/offline/blended/online open book exam (OBE)/assignment based evaluation (ABE) /research papers as suggested by the Bar Council of India (BCI), and other relevant documents within ten days while setting aside the order passed by a single bench on December 14, 2021.

The university was also ordered to ensure that the time gap prescribed under the rules, if any, for conducting examination/evaluation. The court noted that it is for the university and academicians to decide about the curriculum and mode/methodology of the examination, and added that it is not for the students to dictate the terms to the university regarding how to conduct the examination or evaluation.

The Supreme Court, in a catena of decisions, has made it clear that in matters relating to policy decisions concerning educational institutions, the decisions are to be left to the academicians and experts in the field of education. Thus, “we are of the considered opinion that the order of the Single Judge directing the university to promote the students of the second and fourth semesters is not proper, and more so in a situation, when such a prayer is not made by the petitioners,” the bench said.