Matters of the heart

Dr Ganesh Nallur Shivu By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A stressful and westernised lifestyle (high fat diet, lack of physical exercise, smoking and alcohol excess) are the main reasons for the alarming increase in the incidence of heart disease in India in recent years. It has also resulted in development of heart attacks in younger individuals as early as 30 or 40 years old. This problem will continue to worsen unless corrective measures and healthy lifestyles are adopted. Also, better treatment for acute heart attacks, has decreased the mortality but can result in heart failure when there is significant heart muscle damage. Heart failure also occurs secondary to viral infections, diabetes, hypertension, valvular heart disease or excess alcohol.

The current Covid pandemic has had a major impact on day to day lifestyle and this can be detrimental to the heart. Undertaking regular exercise has been a challenge especially in the elderly population because of Covid restrictions and fear. Majority of software professionals are working from home and this has altered both their physical and mental health which in turn has a bearing on the heart. There is a definite increase in incidence of obesity, hypertension, diabetes and metabolic syndrome which can be directly attributed to the current pandemic scenario. The impact of this will only be noticed in the later years with an increase in incidence of heart disease.

The treatment for heart attacks involve medications (blood thinners, anti-cholesterol drugs and anti-anginal drugs), coronary angioplasty and coronary artery bypass grafting. For heart failure, the doctor will prescribe medications to get rid of excess fluid (diuretics or water tablets) and other medications to help the recovery of the heart function (ACE inhibitors, AT2 antagonists and beta blockers). The treatment may also include coronary angioplasty, coronary artery bypass grafting and valve replacement. There are also special kinds of pacemakers (cardiac resynchronisation therapy), which can improve symptoms and prognosis in these patients. In extreme cases, left ventricular assist devices and heart transplantation will be considered. Although highly specialised and advanced treatments are available, the morbidity and mortality for both heart attack and heart failure remain high. Hence, the old adage of prevention is better than cure applies here. We will look at various aspects of the risk factors and how to manage them to prevent heart disease.

Smoking

Smoking has become much more common due to stress and in many cases peer pressure. Significant long lasting benefits are noted following cessation of smoking. Individuals can and should take all expert help, including nicotine patches and psychological counselling, to help them quit.

Stress

This is probably one of the most difficult problems to address. Individuals should aim to achieve a good work-life balance and avoid stretching themselves too much at the cost of their health. We should realise that whilst we are easily and readily replaceable at work, we are irreplaceable at home. We should always try and spend time with family and friends. Discussions about work should be avoided in these gatherings. Taking up a hobby like music or games can be refreshing and stress busting at the same time.

Exercise

Most of us work in sedentary jobs which involve very little physical work. Hence, it is important to have an exercise regime to help us keep fit. Exercise also should not become stressful. We should undertake exercises that can be continued for a long time. One suggestion is to undertake a sport which can be played with friends. Regular exercise 4 to 5 times a week is recommended.

Health checks

We should undertake regular health checks to diagnose and treat risk factors for heart disease like diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Regular heart checks are also important to diagnose latent and early heart disease, so that intervention can be started at an early stage.

(The writer is senior interventional cardiologist, Kauvery Hospitals Electronic City)

Dietary Habits

Simple dietary regimens should be followed rather than strict diets. One should be able to inculcate this dietary regime in the long term rather than short term. One simple step is to avoid eating outside food. One can cook different cuisines at home to satisfy their taste buds. Also cooking in itself can be a stress buster. Extra salt intake should be avoided. Eat lots of fruit and vegetables and avoid fried foods and sweets.