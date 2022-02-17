Wanitha Ashok By

What are negative calories? What are the foods that have these?

The mantra for weight loss is calorie management, calorie deficit and nutritionally dense. Some foods help in weight loss since they are grouped under negative calories, meaning that you lose calories by eating them. Consuming these foods requires more calories to eat, digest, process and eliminate due to fibre and high water content. A few examples are tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, watermelon, celery, broccoli, grapefruit and lettuce. However, they still have calories. So, it is advisable to eat a variety of fruits and vegetables alongside other foods that contain protein, healthy fats and complex carbs for optimal health.

I have a protein shake every day, but my weight seems to stay the same. Is there something that I am doing wrong?

You have got your weight loss facts all wrong. Weight loss is an amalgamation of many things put together. Cardio, total body strength training, balanced diet, calorie deficit, quality sleep and stress management...all of these count. Weight loss is not overnight, it happens over a period of time. Your protein intake should match your workouts. Inadequate consumption of protein impedes your weight-loss process.

Cardio is not my thing. Are there any other exercises that I can do to lose weight?

Well, cardio is an important component of fitness and it cannot be ruled out of your fitness routine. Cardio-respiratory exercise like the names indicate involve your heart and lungs. It improves your lung capacity, strengthens and conditions your heart and reduces the risk of various lifestyle diseases. Cardio-respiratory exercises burn calories during the exercise and give you that endorphin high. Now. I am sure you have no reason to miss out on cardio whether it’s your thing or not. Try music-based cardio workouts like structured aerobics as these are more enjoyable and the choreography changes every day.