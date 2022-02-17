Pressure on govt to clear parking policy, mobility bill for Bengaluru

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the legislature session on and Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, talking about easing lives of Bengalureans and improving connectivity, officials from multiple government departments are now demanding that the traffic situation be addressed at the earliest.

Officials from the Urban Development Department, Directorate of Urban Land Transport and Transport Department are making presentations and holding discussions with the chief minister to implement the parking policy soon, approve the urban mobility bill, create more pedestrian spaces and, most importantly, bring back the once-proposed green signal corridors.

“It has been noticed that when one signal is green, the very next signal is red and the signals have very long waiting periods, but very short moving time. It has also been seen that many BMTC buses are running nearly empty on roads during afternoon and evening hours occupying a large space on roads. A relook at the transportation scenario and creating more spaces for cycling will not just reduce congestion, but will also improve the air quality,” said a senior UDD official.

The officials are pointing out that one of the prime suggestions made by citizens is that the greenery in the city be increased, especially on dividers and road sides, so that there is some shade for two wheelers when waiting for signals. They suggest that when roads are being redone and improved under Tender Sure, Smart City and for utility works, this should be given importance. They are also suggesting to the government to create space for cyclists as the demand for cycling is increasing, not just by techies but by lower income groups who are demanding safety on roads amidst heavy vehicle movement.

“The CM has been keen to improve the city’s traffic problems, but yet maintain the originality of the city despite many flyovers and Metro coming up. This is the right time to incorporate all these aspects when the city’s mobility issue and people’s lifestyle are being looked at together. This is also the right time to address the issue as the pandemic has made people realise that health comes first,” the official added.