STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Pressure on govt to clear parking policy, mobility bill for Bengaluru

Officials of various depts meet CM; want traffic woes addressed soon 

Published: 17th February 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru is notorious for its huge traffic jams, an image that the State Government wants to change

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the legislature session on and Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, talking about easing lives of Bengalureans and improving connectivity, officials from multiple government departments are now demanding that the traffic situation be addressed at the earliest.

Officials from the Urban Development Department, Directorate of Urban Land Transport and Transport Department are making presentations and holding discussions with the chief minister to implement the parking policy soon, approve the urban mobility bill, create more pedestrian spaces and, most importantly, bring back the once-proposed green signal corridors.

“It has been noticed that when one signal is green, the very next signal is red and the signals have very long waiting periods, but very short moving time. It has also been seen that many BMTC buses are running nearly empty on roads during afternoon and evening hours occupying a large space on roads. A relook at the transportation scenario and creating more spaces for cycling will not just reduce congestion, but will also improve the air quality,” said a senior UDD official.

The officials are pointing out that one of the prime suggestions made by citizens is that the greenery in the city be increased, especially on dividers and road sides, so that there is some shade for two wheelers when waiting for signals. They suggest that when roads are being redone and improved under Tender Sure, Smart City and for utility works, this should be given importance. They are also suggesting to the government to create space for cyclists as the demand for cycling is increasing, not just by techies but by lower income groups who are demanding safety on roads amidst heavy vehicle movement.

“The CM has been keen to improve the city’s traffic problems, but yet maintain the originality of the city despite many flyovers and Metro coming up. This is the right time to incorporate all these aspects when the city’s mobility issue and people’s lifestyle are being looked at together. This is also the right time to address the issue as the pandemic has made people realise that health comes first,” the official added.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp